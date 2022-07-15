Levitt Amp Music Series hits the stage in Letcher County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The seventh of ten shows in the Levitt Amp Music Series kicked off on Thursday, July 14 with a farmers’ market, local musicians, and a headlining act bringing out hundreds of folks to fellowship together.

“We want everybody to be here and to enjoy and to commensurate together,” said Whitesburg Levitt Amp Music Series producer Steve Ruth. “To come in together as a community and appreciate each other and learn about each other and get to know each other.”

Levitt Amp brings 10 free concerts to Whitesburg every summer and Ruth says one of his missions is to have local talent share the spotlight with touring musicians.

“It’s amazing how many amazing musicians are from this area,” said Ruth. “My favorite line for the Levitt folks is ‘You can’t swing a cat in Whitesburg without hitting a banjo player upside the head’. We are overrun with great musicianship in this area.”

July 14′s headlining act, La’Shelle Allen, better known as ‘Sistah LaLa’, says music is a powerful tool for healing the body, mind, and soul and is a sort of ‘spiritual medicine’.

“I love the fact that people are using music as a ministry because music has so many healing properties, we use music all the time in our lives to help us get through situations,” said Allen. “You can just kind of sit back, relax, and enjoy the fresh air, community, and music on top of that. I mean, this is a great dose of medicine.”

Ruth said there are three more chances to come out for a free show at downtown Whitesburg’s Mountain Heritage Stage and to check out the Levitt Foundation’s website for more information.

