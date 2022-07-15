Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter to euthanize pets due to overflow

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a sad step that shelter workers hate to see taken, the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter announced they will have to euthanize some pets due to an overflow crowding the building.

”When you don’t have space for animals, and you just cram them into these tight things, it’s no good for them. It’s no good for the cats and dogs, they have to be mixed together that’s not good,” manager Allie Mullins said.

The shelter had more than 35 pets arrive in a span of an hour and a half on Thursday, and space to house them has become scarce.

If you would like to adopt or foster an animal, you can go to the animal shelter or contact them on Facebook to sign up.

