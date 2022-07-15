Advertisement

Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter to euthanize pets due to overflow

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a sad step that shelter workers hate to see taken, the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter announced they will have to euthanize some pets due to an overflow crowding the building.

”When you don’t have space for animals, and you just cram them into these tight things, it’s no good for them. It’s no good for the cats and dogs, they have to be mixed together that’s not good,” manager Allie Mullins said.

The shelter had more than 35 pets arrive in a span of an hour and a half on Thursday, and space to house them has become scarce.

If you would like to adopt or foster an animal, you can go to the animal shelter or contact them on Facebook to sign up.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic picture of Carr Creek Lake.
Coroner releases name of man found dead in Carr Creek Lake
Option 9, that is available to candidates who have not obtained a bachelor’s degree and will...
Dept. of Education passes new option to address teacher shortage
Ky. assistant elementary school principal arraigned on child sex crimes
Ky. assistant elementary school principal arraigned on child sex crimes
WKYT first reported on Dr. Michael Heilig in 2018 when he failed a drug test after being pulled...
Ky. doctor who was pulled from operating room under investigation again
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

Floyd County school hosts basketball tournament to remember fallen and injured officers - 6p
All proceeds from the tournament will be given to the families of injured or fallen officers...
Floyd County school hosts basketball tournament to remember fallen and injured officers
TBLS
Floyd County school hosts basketball tournament to remember fallen and injured officers - 4:30p
Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry,...
‘This nation owes a great debt of gratitude’: Congressman Hal Rogers holds moment of silence on House Floor for officers killed in Allen