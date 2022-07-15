New mental health hotline launches Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new, national, mental health hotline launches this weekend.

The number, 988, is available 24/7 and is reachable via text or call.

Folks seeking mental health help or who are in a crisis are welcome to contact the number.

“I think it will be a great resource for our communities and the nation as a whole, to have that centralized location similar to 911. The hope is that they will be able to connect folks to their communities,” said Brian Myers, System Director of Behavioral Health at Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

Myers sees mental health awareness as especially important to our region.

“We have extremely high rates of mental illness, substance abuse disorders, opioid use disorders, and it’s getting worse,” Myers said.

He is hoping the new hotline will encourage folks in our region to reach out for help and get connected with local resources.

The hotline will guide callers toward local resources, but Myers says you don’t have to call 988 to get help.

“So the major resources are going to be through the community mental health centers. So Cumberland River, Kentucky River and Mountain Comp. Those are the three in the eastern-most region of Kentucky that services folks dealing with mental health issues. And ARH.” He said.

Myers says it is time to get help when your mental health is affecting your day-to-day life.

“Anxiety about work or performance, or your kiddos going to school, or just feeling a little down. Not everything has to be severe to receive help. In fact, if we can get ahead of those kind of minor symptoms, you can be back to feeling like yourself pretty quickly.” Myers said.

You can learn more about the hotline here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.