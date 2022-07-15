Advertisement

Indiana woman sentenced to 20 years in Eastern Kentucky stolen gun case

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An Indiana woman will spend two decades behind bars for her role in a federal stolen gun case.

On Thursday, Tiffany Miller, 38, from Auburn, was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison.

Officials say on the morning of July 10th, 2021, Miller stole the gun from Timothy Cornett’s Knott County home and then stole a truck from Winford Cornett.

Not long after the second theft, Kentucky State Police troopers from the Hazard post tried to stop the truck and ended up in a police chase.

When they finally got her to stop, prosecutors say Miller used the stolen gun to shoot one trooper in the shoulder and shoot at another one.

Officials say she was under the influence of meth at the time and had multiple pending arrest warrants and prior felony convictions.

Miller pleaded guilty in March to possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Under federal law, Miller must serve 85 percent of her prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years after her release.

