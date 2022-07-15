Heat builds in before cold front takes center stage this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Friday! The forecast trends hot the next couple of days before temps take a tumble with an approaching system.

Today and Tonight

Look for some patchy fog and temperatures in the 60s to start the day. Sunshine will quickly push us into the upper 80s this afternoon. Just like yesterday, we could see a stray shower or storm in the heat of the day. I believe that rain followed me home on Thursday.

Tonight, look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Weekend Forecast

Sun and clouds will highlight our Saturday with temperatures approaching the 90-degree mark. A pop-up shower or storm is again possible in the heat of the day. Lows will drop to around 70 under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday is when the real action gets going. We will start the day dry, but the clouds will quickly increase by the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front approaches the region. I believe we will get close to 90 before the rain hits and some of those storms could pack a punch, so stay weather aware later in the day. Showers and storms will continue off and on Sunday night as lows drop to near 70.

Extended Forecast

Monday can be summed up in one word: Soggy. Mostly cloudy skies and rain chances will follow us into the new week and temperatures will struggle to get into the low 80s during the day before dropping into the upper 60s overnight.

Tuesday looks a little drier, but scattered showers and storms continue. Highs rebound quickly, jumping right back into the upper 80s that afternoon.

Have a good weekend!

