Advertisement

Gov. Beshear highlights 7 programs to help Kentuckians save money

(WLEX)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is showcasing seven programs meant to help Kentuckians save money.

He talked about each program at Thursday’s Team Kentucky Update.

Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund

This program is meant to help renters pay utility bills. It can apply to past due and future bills. There’s also a Lexington-specific program.

Homeowner Assistance Fund

This program is meant to help homeowners avoid foreclosure and pay utility bills. People can apply for up to $35,000 in help.

Affordable Connectivity Program

This program is meant to help people access the internet. Households can qualify for up to $30 monthly.

Kentucky Child Care Assistance Program

Gov. Beshear says this program is a resource for families with children, especially during summer months.

Community Action Agencies

The governor talked about the various Community Action Agencies across the state. They can help with food, transportation and more. You can find the nearest location to you here.

Kentucky Prescription Assistance Program

Gov. Beshear says this is a new program meant to help people get needed medications at a lower cost. It can also help with basic needs, including housing.

Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Costs

This program is meant to lower drug costs for people who qualify.

The governor compiled information on all seven programs at governor.ky.gov/tipstosave. You can find links and more detailed information on who qualifies at that website.

“This is one area that you can go to and link through all of these other programs,” Gov. Beshear said. “Let’s make sure we can connect people to these services. Take advantage of every dollar that can help our people.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic picture of Carr Creek Lake.
Coroner releases name of man found dead in Carr Creek Lake
Option 9, that is available to candidates who have not obtained a bachelor’s degree and will...
Dept. of Education passes new option to address teacher shortage
Ky. assistant elementary school principal arraigned on child sex crimes
Ky. assistant elementary school principal arraigned on child sex crimes
WKYT first reported on Dr. Michael Heilig in 2018 when he failed a drug test after being pulled...
Ky. doctor who was pulled from operating room under investigation again
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
Heat builds in before cold front takes center stage this weekend
More than 400 people evacuated form campground after flooding overnight.
Campbell County woman finds car submerged in river days after flooding
Buchanan County flooding update - 11:00 p.m.
Buchanan County flooding update - 11:00 p.m.
Levitt Amp Music Series returns to Whitesburg - July 14, 2022
Levitt Amp Music Series returns to Whitesburg - July 14, 2022
More than 400 people evacuated form campground after flooding overnight.
At least 10 cars towed from Greenbrier Campground after flooding