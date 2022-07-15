Gov. Beshear highlights 7 programs to help Kentuckians save money

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is showcasing seven programs meant to help Kentuckians save money.

He talked about each program at Thursday’s Team Kentucky Update.

Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund

This program is meant to help renters pay utility bills. It can apply to past due and future bills. There’s also a Lexington-specific program.

Homeowner Assistance Fund

This program is meant to help homeowners avoid foreclosure and pay utility bills. People can apply for up to $35,000 in help.

Affordable Connectivity Program

This program is meant to help people access the internet. Households can qualify for up to $30 monthly.

Kentucky Child Care Assistance Program

Gov. Beshear says this program is a resource for families with children, especially during summer months.

Community Action Agencies

The governor talked about the various Community Action Agencies across the state. They can help with food, transportation and more. You can find the nearest location to you here.

Kentucky Prescription Assistance Program

Gov. Beshear says this is a new program meant to help people get needed medications at a lower cost. It can also help with basic needs, including housing.

Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Costs

This program is meant to lower drug costs for people who qualify.

The governor compiled information on all seven programs at governor.ky.gov/tipstosave. You can find links and more detailed information on who qualifies at that website.

“This is one area that you can go to and link through all of these other programs,” Gov. Beshear said. “Let’s make sure we can connect people to these services. Take advantage of every dollar that can help our people.”

