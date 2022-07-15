Advertisement

Father of 7 dies by electrocution in roofing job site accident

A Tennessee father of seven died by electrocution while working on a roof. His grieving family is trying to come to terms with what happened. (Source: WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A Tennessee father of seven died by electrocution while working on a roof Monday.

His grieving family is trying to come to terms with what happened.

Enoc Hernandez leaves behind his wife, Ingrid Delcid, and seven children. Their daughter Jennifer Amaya said her mom’s heartbreak is so bad that she couldn’t breathe, and the kids had to take her to the hospital.

“It’s hard, you know,” Amaya said through tears. “We still can’t process it.”

Amaya said on Monday, her mom was on her way to bring her husband his lunch at a job site, something she did frequently.

“She was always there to bring him his own lunch and all the workers too. Like, all the workers adored her and everything like that,” Amaya said.

Before Delcid arrived at the job site, she got a devastating phone call. She was told a ladder fell on a powerline. Enoc was electrocuted and died. Two other men were critically injured.

Now, Delcid is a widow and a single mother. Her kids range in age from 7 months old to 23 years old. The family is now unsure how to move on without him.

“He was always bringing our daily bread,” Amaya said. “He was our provider to us.”

The family has been in touch with the other two men who were hurt. They said they may have to have their legs amputated.

Enoc Hernandez’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday. To help the family with expenses, friends and coworkers have set up two GoFundMe pages. You can donate here and here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic picture of Carr Creek Lake.
Coroner releases name of man found dead in Carr Creek Lake
Option 9, that is available to candidates who have not obtained a bachelor’s degree and will...
Dept. of Education passes new option to address teacher shortage
Ky. assistant elementary school principal arraigned on child sex crimes
Ky. assistant elementary school principal arraigned on child sex crimes
WKYT first reported on Dr. Michael Heilig in 2018 when he failed a drug test after being pulled...
Ky. doctor who was pulled from operating room under investigation again
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

Louisa Theft
Louisa Police asking for help in theft case
FILE - Jim Thorpe, famed American athlete and former U.S. Olympic great, center, sets a fast...
Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner of 1912 Olympic gold medals
Louisa Theft
Louisa Motor Scooter Theft Video
The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will...
Boy, 5, fatally shoots 8-year-old brother at Arkansas home, police say