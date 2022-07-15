Experts say Kentucky schools are safer now than in the past

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky schools are safer now than several years ago, according to top school safety experts.

During an Interim Legislative Education Committee meeting Friday, those experts briefed Kentucky lawmakers on plans to prevent, or respond to, potentially violent acts on campuses.

State School Security Marshal Ben Wilcox said the state’s fourth risk assessment of the year was just completed, and he said the goal is 100% compliance with standards set by lawmakers.

“Let me ask you this question, ‘do you feel safer now than three years ago?’ By numbers, we are,” said Wilcox.

It has been more than four years since the Marshall County school shooting and three years since lawmakers passed a wide-reaching school safety act.

“What I liked about the school safety resiliency law, is that you took two words out of it. ‘Should’ and the ‘may’ and you put the word ‘shall’ in there,” said Director of the Center for School Safety Jon Akers.

House Bill 63 requires every school to have a school resource officer by August 1.

Right now, only around 500 schools have them, another 600 do not.

Officials said there are staffing issues that have been hard to overcome in hiring educators and school resource officers.

They admitted the state will miss the August 1 deadline, but they said Kentucky is still a model for other states to follow.

“But I keep a phone log and, in that, I counted 15 different states that asked for copies of your Senate Bill 1,” said Akers.

Lawmakers also heard from northern Kentucky educators who talked about their mental health assessments given to students to determine possible threats. In doing that, they said they have prevented some suicides.

“We had over 700 identified students, in Boone County, and reduced that to 20 who had attempted it out of that 700,” said Randy Poe with the Northern Kentucky Education Council.

Wilcox said there will be more details coming out in a school safety report. That report will be issued next month.

