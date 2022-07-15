Donation distribution underway at Twin Valley Elementary School

OAKWOOD, Va. (WVVA) - Aid workers and volunteers were set-up at Twin Valley Middle School in Buchanan County on Friday, as they worked to distribute a large amount of donated goods to those affected by this week’s flooding.

Workers said they plan to stay at the school, referred to as the “Distribution Center,” for the foreseeable future as full recovery could take some time.

“We’re afraid it may take at least a year or two,” said Marcella Watson, Executive Director of Buchanan County Social Services. “We plan to be here at the distribution center for at least two weeks, and we’ll prolong that if necessary.”

Buchanan County Social Services, the Red Cross, United Way and plenty of other local organizations pitched in with help on Friday along with local volunteers.

“Some time it could be in my backyard,” said Missy Van Dyke. “I want to help anybody that I can.”

And while the biggest needs on Friday seemed to be water, food and cleaning supplies -- those weren’t the only goods being picked up by those in need.

“We’re also giving information for people who had their medication and lost it,” said Jon Ritchie. “Our local hometown pharmacy is refilling those medications.”

Those interested in donating to the cause can do so on United Way of Southwest Virginia’s website. You can also call the organization at 276-628-2160.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.