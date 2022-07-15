Advertisement

‘The damage is extensive’: Governor Youngkin reacts to flood damage in Buchanan County

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA. (WVVA) - In his first visit to Southwestern Virginia since flood waters ravaged parts of Buchanan County. Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) gave a solemn reaction to the damage he saw.

Youngkin got the chance to speak with those leading the relief effort. Local and national organizations are coming together to coordinate their efforts to gather supplies and get them to flood victims as quickly as possible.

Youngkin was appreciative of the community efforts that kicked into gear as soon as they were needed.

Youngkin’s trip didn’t stop at the resource center. The Governor went on a mobile tour through the most flood-affected areas. In Pilgrims Knob, VA. M&M Body Shop lost millions of dollars worth of equipment. Employees at this family-owned business watched their American Dream drown in a nightmare flooding event.

Moore said many people in the area are unable to buy flood insurance because it’s a high-risk flood area. He adds Government help is needed to get his community back on its’ feet.

Youngkin reassured the flood victims that he plans to pursue every avenue to drive federal relief funding to Buchanan County.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic picture of Carr Creek Lake.
Coroner releases name of man found dead in Carr Creek Lake
Option 9, that is available to candidates who have not obtained a bachelor’s degree and will...
Dept. of Education passes new option to address teacher shortage
Ky. assistant elementary school principal arraigned on child sex crimes
Ky. assistant elementary school principal arraigned on child sex crimes
WKYT first reported on Dr. Michael Heilig in 2018 when he failed a drug test after being pulled...
Ky. doctor who was pulled from operating room under investigation again
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

Speed Limit Sign
‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ campaign running through July 31
John Calipari visits Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson in the hospital
UK head men’s basketball coach visits officer injured in Floyd County shooting
Williamsburg Police SUV
Williamsburg man with previous “violent conviction” sentenced to five years in prison
Kyle Wiggins
Middlesboro Police looking for missing man
Construction on I-75
I-75 widening project in Laurel County comes to a close