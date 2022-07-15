City of Pikeville accepting donations for Virginia flood victims

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Eastern Kentucky city are teaming up with a local business to collect donations to send to victims of severe flooding in Southwest Virginia.

Starting Saturday, the City of Pikeville and Jones Oil will have a trailer at the fire station on Chloe Road.

People are asked to bring cleaning supplies, household items, water, non-perishable food and anything else they can think of between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The collection site will be open the same hours on Sunday and Monday as well.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.