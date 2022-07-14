Advertisement

Woman dies in rollover crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By Jackson Lilly
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover crash on state Route 10 between Logan and Man, West Virginia State Police say.

Troopers say the woman was headed south when she lost control, hitting the center concrete barrier. The vehicle then crossed both lanes of traffic, went off the road and rolled several times.

Crews tried to get the woman out of the vehicle, but she died at the scene.

Her name hasn’t been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic picture of Carr Creek Lake.
Coroner releases name of man found dead in Carr Creek Lake
Option 9, that is available to candidates who have not obtained a bachelor’s degree and will...
Dept. of Education passes new option to address teacher shortage
Ky. assistant elementary school principal arraigned on child sex crimes
Ky. assistant elementary school principal arraigned on child sex crimes
WKYT first reported on Dr. Michael Heilig in 2018 when he failed a drug test after being pulled...
Ky. doctor who was pulled from operating room under investigation again
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
Heat builds in before cold front takes center stage this weekend
More than 400 people evacuated form campground after flooding overnight.
Campbell County woman finds car submerged in river days after flooding
Buchanan County flooding update - 11:00 p.m.
Buchanan County flooding update - 11:00 p.m.
Levitt Amp Music Series returns to Whitesburg - July 14, 2022
Levitt Amp Music Series returns to Whitesburg - July 14, 2022
More than 400 people evacuated form campground after flooding overnight.
At least 10 cars towed from Greenbrier Campground after flooding