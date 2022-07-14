Woman dies in rollover crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover crash on state Route 10 between Logan and Man, West Virginia State Police say.

Troopers say the woman was headed south when she lost control, hitting the center concrete barrier. The vehicle then crossed both lanes of traffic, went off the road and rolled several times.

Crews tried to get the woman out of the vehicle, but she died at the scene.

Her name hasn’t been released.

