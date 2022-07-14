Toasty temperatures continue through late week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been warm out there this afternoon and there is plenty more of that on the way as we bring the curtain down on this work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

While the humidity around the region today has been noticeable, it hasn’t been off the charts and that will help us ease on into a rather comfortable evening and overnight in the mountains. Mostly clear skies should allow temperatures in the mountains to fall back into the middle 60s for overnight lows tonight.

Really in for a carbon copy of today as we head into tomorrow around the mountains. Plenty of sunshine on the way along with toasty temperatures. We’ll continue to see the potential for some slightly muggy conditions, but all in all, not too bad as we head into Friday afternoon. Highs are back in the middle and upper 80s. Yet again a perfect day to hit the lake or the pool! Continuing our calm streak overnight as lows drop into the middle 60s overnight.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

Sunshine continues into Saturday for the most part as our high pressure begins to scoot off to the east. We’ll see warmer temperatures and highs closer to 90° as we head through the afternoon hours. Humidity is also on the rise ahead of our next frontal boundary pushing through on Sunday. I can’t rule out some showers and storms blossoming up in the heat of the afternoon on Saturday either. Anything that does develop should diminish overnight as we fall back into the upper 60s to near 70°.

Changes are on the way as we head into the day on Sunday. That frontal boundary starts to push into the region, bringing yet more chances for showers and thunderstorms to blossom during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs stay in the middle and upper 80s as we also bring Gulf of Mexico moisture back into the region. Any storm that forms will be a prolific rain producer with a tropical airmass in place. That trend continues as the frontal boundary gets hung up in the area through early next week with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Though, while we need some rain, we don’t need it all at once. So this is something we’ll need to watch closely.

