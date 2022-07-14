STUNNING: Full moon, moonbow light up the night sky on Wednesday

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The biggest and brightest full moon of 2022 did not disappoint across the mountains.

This moon was called the ‘Buck Moon’ because new antlers are growing on bucks this time of year.

Buck Moon (Kelly Burton)

While eyes across the mountains were glued to the Buck Moon, people at the Cumberland Falls State Park got an extra treat.

Cumberland Falls, also called the ‘Niagara of the South’, faces north. This allows moonlight to reflect off the water and create a rainbow in the dark.

This phenomenon, called a ‘moonbow’, can be seen under a full moon and a clear sky, and it was on full display Wednesday night.

Photo Courtesy: Kelly Burton (Kelly Burton)

Cumberland Falls is the only location in the Western Hemisphere with a regularly-occurring moonbow and one of only two places on Earth where moonbows can be seen on a regular basis.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.