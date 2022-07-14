Advertisement

Police accepting donations following Buchanan County flooding

Rescue crews responded to Buchanan County to help find people still unaccounted for.
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WYMT) - A donation drop-off location was set up at the Richlands Police Department to help the victims of severe flooding in Buchanan County, Virginia.

Here is a list of items that officials said were most needed:

  • Cleaning supplies
  • Bleach
  • Disinfectants
  • Rubber gloves
  • Rubber boots
  • Trash bags
  • Shovels
  • Paper towels
  • Propane tanks
  • Generators
  • Gas cans
  • Funnels
  • Buckets
  • Gatorade
  • Mops
  • Hygiene items
  • Non-perishable food

Officials said clothing and water will NOT be accepted right now.

The donated items will be taken to Twin Valley Elementary School.

You can also have your donations delivered to that location. The address is 9017 Riverside Drive, Oakwood, Va. 24631.

