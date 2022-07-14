Police accepting donations following Buchanan County flooding

RICHLANDS, Va. (WYMT) - A donation drop-off location was set up at the Richlands Police Department to help the victims of severe flooding in Buchanan County, Virginia.

Here is a list of items that officials said were most needed:

Cleaning supplies

Bleach

Disinfectants

Rubber gloves

Rubber boots

Trash bags

Shovels

Paper towels

Propane tanks

Generators

Gas cans

Funnels

Buckets

Gatorade

Mops

Hygiene items

Non-perishable food

Officials said clothing and water will NOT be accepted right now.

The donated items will be taken to Twin Valley Elementary School.

You can also have your donations delivered to that location. The address is 9017 Riverside Drive, Oakwood, Va. 24631.

