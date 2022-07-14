Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot 10th largest ever

Mega Millions $480 million jackpot Friday night will be the 10th largest ever if there is a...
Mega Millions $480 million jackpot Friday night will be the 10th largest ever if there is a winner.(Arizona's Family)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mega Millions $480 million jackpot Friday night will be the 10th largest ever.

The cash option payout will be $276 million.

There hasn’t been a Mega Millions winner in more than three months

The last time there was a jackpot this big was May 2021 when a $516M ticket was sold in Pennsylvania, according to Mega Millions’ website.

So far this year, there’s been three Mega Millions winners:

  • $426 million prize in California on Jan. 28
  • $128 million in New York on March 8
  • $110 million in Minnesota on April 12

And while the big jackpot remains elusive, there have been plenty of winning tickets at all other prize levels.

A total of 1,197,065 winning tickets were sold for the July 12 drawing. Prizes ranged from $2 to $1 million.

One ticket, sold in Illinois, matched the five white balls to win the game’s $1 million second prize.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP | Bodies found inside trailer
Eastern Ky. band mourns sudden death of member
Eastern Ky. band mourns sudden death of member
First responders got the call about the crash around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Name, preliminary cause released in fatal crash
Woman found dead in Lake Cumberland
Police car
KSP: Death investigation in Lee County

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
Drier and warmer trend in place the next few days
Generic picture of Carr Creek Lake.
Man found dead in Carr Creek Lake, coroner says
The West Virginia Air National Guard honored Woody Williams with a water cannon sendoff ahead...
Woody Williams receives water cannon sendoff ahead of last wish
Floyd County Schools - 11:00 p.m.
Floyd County Schools - 11:00 p.m.