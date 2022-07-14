Advertisement

Man found dead in Carr Creek Lake, coroner says

Generic picture of Carr Creek Lake.
Generic picture of Carr Creek Lake.(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body being found in Carr Creek Lake.

Knott County Coroner Corey Watson told WYMT he responded to a drowning near Ramp Road Wednesday night.

He said the man was 58-years-old.

The body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy and identification.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart said the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is investigating.

We will keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP | Bodies found inside trailer
Eastern Ky. band mourns sudden death of member
Eastern Ky. band mourns sudden death of member
First responders got the call about the crash around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Name, preliminary cause released in fatal crash
Woman found dead in Lake Cumberland
Police car
KSP: Death investigation in Lee County

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
Drier and warmer trend in place the next few days
Mega Millions $480 million jackpot Friday night will be the 10th largest ever if there is a...
Mega Millions jackpot 10th largest ever
The West Virginia Air National Guard honored Woody Williams with a water cannon sendoff ahead...
Woody Williams receives water cannon sendoff ahead of last wish
Floyd County Schools - 11:00 p.m.
Floyd County Schools - 11:00 p.m.