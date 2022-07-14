Man flown to trauma center after being hit by SUV in Southwest Virginia

APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - A man in Southwest Virginia was flown to a trauma center Monday after being hit by an SUV while checking on the vehicle’s driver.

Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a crash just after 9:30 Monday morning. Deputies arrived to find a BMW SUV, a side-by-side, and a passenger truck owned by the Town of Appalachia. First responders from the Appalachia Fire Department helped the man and two other drivers involved.

Initial investigation revealed that Lakota Gibson, of Big Stone Gap, Va., was behind the wheel of a stopped BMW SUV that was facing the wrong way down West Main Street in Appalachia. A man on a side-by-side stopped to check on the driver, he was in between the side-by-side and the SUV when the SUV suddenly accelerated and hit him. The side-by-side was pushed backward into a truck owned by the Town of Appalachia. The man, whose identity is still not known, was seriously injured and ended up being flown out to a trauma center.

Gibson had apparently suffered a medical emergency, causing the crash and the SUV to hit the man.

Gibson was initially charged with reckless driving: failure to maintain control. The investigation remains ongoing.

