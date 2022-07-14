Advertisement

Man flown to trauma center after being hit by SUV in Southwest Virginia

Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(MGN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - A man in Southwest Virginia was flown to a trauma center Monday after being hit by an SUV while checking on the vehicle’s driver.

Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a crash just after 9:30 Monday morning. Deputies arrived to find a BMW SUV, a side-by-side, and a passenger truck owned by the Town of Appalachia. First responders from the Appalachia Fire Department helped the man and two other drivers involved.

Initial investigation revealed that Lakota Gibson, of Big Stone Gap, Va., was behind the wheel of a stopped BMW SUV that was facing the wrong way down West Main Street in Appalachia. A man on a side-by-side stopped to check on the driver, he was in between the side-by-side and the SUV when the SUV suddenly accelerated and hit him. The side-by-side was pushed backward into a truck owned by the Town of Appalachia. The man, whose identity is still not known, was seriously injured and ended up being flown out to a trauma center.

Gibson had apparently suffered a medical emergency, causing the crash and the SUV to hit the man.

Gibson was initially charged with reckless driving: failure to maintain control. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd Co. deputy reunited with two-year-old daughter following shooting
Floyd Co. deputy reunited with two-year-old daughter following shooting
Arraignment date set for Floyd Co. man accused of murdering police officers, K9
Ky. woman arrested for changing baby’s diaper on the side of a road, sheriff says
Sheriff: Ky. woman charged with endangering child, public intoxication
KSP | Bodies found inside trailer
First responders got the call about the crash around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Name, preliminary cause released in fatal crash

Latest News

Interdiction Team
Laurel Co. Interdiction Team
The Pikeville Senior Citizens Center is coming back, bigger and better.
‘That’s everything that they look forward to’: $1 million allocated to build Pikeville Senior Citizens Center
Floyd County has recently expanded its Summer Feeding Program to more than 30 different...
Summer feeding programs help children and families struggling with living costs, inflation and food insecurity
Estill County man sentenced to 30 years in prison