KSP: Man arrested after robbery investigation in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested in Chicago after an April robbery in Rockcastle County, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP).

The robbery happened at a local business on April 2 in the Brodhead community.

According to officials, a man showed a gun and took some money from the business. The amount of money was not released.

During the robbery, officials said the man forced employees into a closet and eventually ran.

Investigators were able to watch surveillance video from the business and get other evidence that led to a suspect.

A warrant was issued for 42-year-old Danyell L. Griffith of Chicago, Illinois.

Griffith was arrested and sent back to Kentucky.

He was taken to the Rockcastle County Detention Center and charged with one count of Robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

