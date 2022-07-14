Advertisement

Harlan County looking for Emergency Medical Technicians

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County is in crucial need of emergency responders.

“There’s been a lot of structural changes in those fields. I think what we’ve seen nationally occur with a lot of civil unrest in some of the bigger cities, you just have a lot of people who are not interested in that profession anymore,” Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said.

Numbers have dropped since the Covid-19 pandemic began, so response times have become longer. One way the county is battling this is partnering with AMR Lifeguard, a private EMS business.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

“In many counties, it is a government service that is done and that is a cost to taxpayers. And so I’m thankful that we still have a private company here and is working alongside and listening to us,” Mosley said.

They are also partnering with Southeast Community and Technical College to build a program that trains students on EMS duties.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic picture of Carr Creek Lake.
Coroner releases name of man found dead in Carr Creek Lake
KSP | Bodies found inside trailer
Eastern Ky. band mourns sudden death of member
Eastern Ky. band mourns sudden death of member
Woman found dead in Lake Cumberland
First responders got the call about the crash around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Name, preliminary cause released in fatal crash

Latest News

Carr Creek Lake
Carr Creek death investigation - Dakota
RAM
RAM
Tractor on the gold course - Phil
Tractor on the golf course - Phil
Flood
Buchanan Co. flooding - Buddy
Cumberland PD
Cumberland Police Department taking donations for K-9 unit