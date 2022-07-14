Harlan County looking for Emergency Medical Technicians

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County is in crucial need of emergency responders.

“There’s been a lot of structural changes in those fields. I think what we’ve seen nationally occur with a lot of civil unrest in some of the bigger cities, you just have a lot of people who are not interested in that profession anymore,” Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said.

Numbers have dropped since the Covid-19 pandemic began, so response times have become longer. One way the county is battling this is partnering with AMR Lifeguard, a private EMS business.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

“In many counties, it is a government service that is done and that is a cost to taxpayers. And so I’m thankful that we still have a private company here and is working alongside and listening to us,” Mosley said.

They are also partnering with Southeast Community and Technical College to build a program that trains students on EMS duties.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.