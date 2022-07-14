Food pantry still struggling from 2021 ice storms

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- It is no secret that food insecurity affects many families across our region.

In our three states alone, more than 2.4 million people are facing hunger.

One of the food pantries helping folks in our region is the Spring Valley Presbyterian Church.

Their food pantry has been going strong for more than 25 years, but they’re running a much smaller operation now, and it’s due to things beyond their control.

“It’s like having gas for a car but a flat tire,” said Marcus Albert, the music director at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church. “We need to get a new tire so we can run this car and run this vehicle for the program.”

It’s been a year and a half since ice storms struck the region, which damaged homes, businesses, churches, and everything in its path.

Since then, the food pantry at the Spring Valley Presbyterian Church has had to move from their Fellowship Hall to their choir room.

Karen Duncan has been involved with the program since 2009.

She says the insurance company only recently closed their claim, but left them short on cash to fix the roof and Fellowship Hall.

“It’s very frustrating,” Duncan told WSAZ. “It was every time we opened the kitchen door and looked through here and thought, ‘Oh my gosh, when’s this ever going to end? When’s it ever gonna get fixed.’ That was as devastating as the actual damage.”

Even though they’re working out of the choir room, they still do everything they can to meet the need, but space is tight.

“We want to make sure we can accommodate everyone that comes in so they can flow freely through the pantry and select what they need,” Albert said. “[The] food is here; the monies for the building and the facility are not.”

The church is holding fundraisers to help foot the bill for what the insurance didn’t cover.

