Everyone accounted for, cleanup continues following flooding in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - As crews enter their second full day of cleanup and searching following major flooding in one Southwest Virginia county, we have learned everyone who were previously unaccounted for has been located.

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Breeding tells WYMT crews were out all night to find all of those who were missing. There are no reported deaths.

The worst of the damage is confined to the Dismal River Road area near Grundy, which includes Dismal River, Patterson, Hale Creek, Pilgrims Knob, Whitewood and Jewell Valley.

Officials say Highways 628, 635 and 715 are closed. Highway 715 could be closed for an extended amount of time. Crews say other roads should be clear by Thursday evening or by the weekend.

Twin Valley Elementary School in Oakwood is set up as a primary point for people to take donations and cleaning supplies. The United Way is accepting monetary donations for flood relief. The Richlands Police Department is also holding a donation drive. Emergency crews from as far away as Roanoke have responded to help.

Police are asking people to stay away from the impacted areas and say looting of any kind will not be tolerated.

One of Virginia’s state legislators said people are pouring in from across the region to help.

“I’ve never seen such cooperation,” State Sen. Travis Hackworth said. “I told them this morning it was like deja vu with Hurley last year.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for the county on Wednesday. Officials say about 400 structures and more than 30 miles have been damaged in the flood.

We will have much more coverage on this story tonight on WYMT.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.