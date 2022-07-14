Drier and warmer trend in place the next few days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a bit of a cooler morning, the sunshine will help us rebound temperature-wise for the next few days. Enjoy it!

Today and Tonight

Most locations will start out in the low to mid-60s this morning. I hope you got the chance to see the supermoon overnight! Some of the pictures I’ve seen are incredible. Sunshine is our dominant forecast feature today and temperatures will top out in the mid-80s. As always, I never rule out a passing shower or storm in the heat of the day this time of the year, so it’s back in place the next few days. Keep that in mind.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies. Lows will drop into the low to mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Look for more sunshine, but also more warmth to wrap up the work week on Friday. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s before we add a few clouds in Friday night. Lows will drop into the mid-60s.

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds and mainly dry conditions. Some rain is possible in the afternoon. It will be a scorcher though. Highs will top out near 90.

We will start Sunday dry, but it will not last. Chances for showers and storms roll in for the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front approaches the region. We should still make it into the upper 80s before the rain hits. Those rain chances will continue into Monday.

