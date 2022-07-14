Cumberland Police Department taking donations for K-9 unit

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department is looking to hire a K-9, and they are taking donations to fund it.

This would be the first K-9 the Cumberland Police Department has had, and it will take on the task of tracking objects or subjects.

“It’s part of the department. There’s a lot of things that a dog can do that a human can’t do. We can’t sniff out drugs, they can. They’ve been proven over and over again to be a very useful part of the police department,” Sergeant Kainer Caudill, who will be the K-9′s handler, said.

You can donate through the Cumberland City Hall by writing a check to the police department.

Caudill also said they plan to set up a way to donate online.

