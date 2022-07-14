Coroner releases name of man found dead in Carr Creek Lake

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body being found in Carr Creek Lake.

Knott County Coroner Corey Watson told WYMT he responded to a drowning near Ramp Road Wednesday night.

Watson identified the man as David M. Chadwell Jr., 58, of London.

The body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart said the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is investigating.

We will keep you updated.

