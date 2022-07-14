Advertisement

Coroner releases name of man found dead in Carr Creek Lake

Generic picture of Carr Creek Lake.
Generic picture of Carr Creek Lake.
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body being found in Carr Creek Lake.

Knott County Coroner Corey Watson told WYMT he responded to a drowning near Ramp Road Wednesday night.

Watson identified the man as David M. Chadwell Jr., 58, of London.

The body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart said the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is investigating.

We will keep you updated.

