Woman found dead in Lake Cumberland

(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAKE CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman was found dead in southern Kentucky on Tuesday in Lake Cumberland.

The coroner said Chelse Rae Gregory was found dead in the water Tuesday night near Fishing Creek, which is west of Somerset.

The coroner also said people who were with her gave different stories on what happened.

He said one person said she was diving off a bluff, and another said she went under after getting out of their boat to swim.

The coroner said she was not wearing a life jacket and a person on the boat tried to throw one to her.

Officials said they will know more about the cause of death after an autopsy later this week.

We will update this story as we get more information.

