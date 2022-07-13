Warm and muggy but sunny through the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a few severe storms through the day yesterday, we’re back to a much more typical summertime forecast as we head through the balance of the work week. Sunshine returned today and looks to stick with us into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our slow clearing trend continues as we head through the nighttime hours tonight. Partly cloudy skies turn mostly clear as we head through the nighttime hours, some drier air continues to work in. We’re back in the middle 60s overnight.

Another warm and mostly sunny day expected as we head into the day on Thursday. High pressure is back in control and slightly drier air is working through the region as we head into the late week timeframe. It may be slightly less muggy, but it will still be rather warm. Afternoon highs look to be right around or just above normal in the middle and upper 80s, with some spots flirting with 90°. Mostly clear skies expected overnight, with a somewhat milder night expected as lows fall back into the middle 60s.

Into the Weekend and Early Next Week

A carbon copy of Thursday looks likely on Friday with plenty of sunshine and only marginally muggy conditions combined with toasty temperatures. We’re back in the upper 80s to near 90° on Friday...perhaps a perfect pool day as we close out the work week!

Things slowly begin to change as we head into the day on Saturday. While sunshine remains likely as we head into the day on Saturday, we’ll see a surge of humidity and a few more clouds as moisture flows in ahead of our next chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. We may even see a few pop-ups develop in the heat of the afternoon as we head for a high in the upper 80s and lower 90s in the area.

Our next frontal boundary pushes into the area as we head into the day on Sunday, providing another focus for scattered showers and thunderstorms as we finish out the weekend and head into next week. The frontal boundary looks to get hung up in the area as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico streams in, providing a chance for heavy rain. That’s something we’ll certainly watch given our current drought situation.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.