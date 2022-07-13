‘That’s everything that they look forward to’: $1 million allocated to build Pikeville Senior Citizens Center

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior citizens in the Pikeville area will soon have a new space to call their home away from home, thanks to the Pike County Fiscal Court, the Senior Citizens Board and a $1 million grant from the state.

In the early stages of the pandemic, the Pikeville center closed its doors due to concerns about the facility that made it unsafe structurally. Since then, county officials have been working to bring back a bigger, better center to the seniors in the area.

“It’s fellowship. It’s entertainment. It’s motivation,” said senior and board member Scrapy Barnes. “It’s been detrimental to some of them.”

Now, with the grant funding in place, the county is working to allocate its portion of the responsibility- between $200,000 and $300,000 according to Judge-Executive Ray Jones.

He said some people have voiced concerns about re-opening the Pikeville center when two other centers have been closed in recent years. However, the center- which officials said is the most attended in the county- brings in numbers that keep other centers in operation.

“That board had to make a hard decision a couple years ago shut down the Phelps center and the mayor bone center because of declining attendance and because of the the funding situation,” said Jones. “If the Pikeville center were to remain closed, it would jeopardize funding for every other center in the county.”

Jones said the space is important to the seniors who rely on it, and that is enough of a reason to give them the much-needed new facility. However, he said the meal program that is made possible through the success of the centers is something the county simply should not try to do without, and keeping centers thriving is the only way to keep the meals going out.

Barnes said there is more to the centers than just meals and bingo. He said he took his mother to the centers for years before she died and has since been part of the centers as both an attendee and board member.

“The most important thing that our senior program does is it provides home meal deliveries to hundreds of home-bound seniors in Pike County,” he said. “We simply cannot risk that program. We have to get a center opened back up in or around Pikeville because of the attendance.”

He said the attendance means more funding, which is crucial. But the real impact of the new space, they said, comes from allowing the seniors to have a place to sit and smile together.

“A lot of the seniors don’t have nobody. They don’t have no children around here. So, when they get out every day to come to the center, that’s their entertainment. That’s everything that they look forward to,” said Barnes. “So, the more people you have the more you can do the more you can do for people that be happier they are.”

