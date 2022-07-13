Advertisement

Rain moving out, skies gradually clear later today

WYMT Partly Cloudy
WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a fairly dreary morning, the sun should return to the region by this afternoon. It should also be a little cooler today.

Today and Tonight

Outside of some fog and a few stray showers this morning, I believe the skies will clear by lunchtime. Fingers crossed for that solution, anyway. I don’t think we completely get rid of the clouds today. I think that happens tonight. Highs this afternoon should top out in the mid-80s and it should feel cooler with the front taking away most of the mugginess, at least briefly.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with some fog possible late. Lows drop into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday and Friday look mainly dry with a slow warmup getting underway. We’ll stay in the mid to upper 80s on Thursday and definitely get back into the upper 80s on Friday. Lows both nights will be in the mid to upper 60s. I also can’t rule out a chance of a stray shower or storm during the heat of the day, especially this time of the year. I’ve learned a hard lesson over the last few years about that.

Saturday as we start the weekend, I think some stray showers are possible with a mix of sun and clouds. I still think most of us stay dry, but I have a little more confidence than I do for Thursday and Friday. Highs will approach the 90-degree mark before dropping to around 70 overnight.

Our next best chance for rain comes Sunday evening and will linger into the new work week on Monday. Highs should still top out near 90 before the rain hits later in the day. Highs Monday will struggle to get into the mid-80s as rain and storm chances continue.

