Paintsville citizens voice opinions over expansive floodwall construction

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held an informational public meeting in Paintsville Tuesday Night.

The purpose was to inform and hear from the public, in regards to the major ‘Flood Risk Management’ project in the city, which includes the construction of floodwalls.

“This was a meeting for the public, and we been having what we call stake-holder meetings for some time now, but we wanted to let the public know exactly how this was going to work and what it was going to look like” Said Paintsville Mayor Bill Mike Runyon.

Folks in the community used the evening to voice their concern surrounding the construction of the floodwalls, which in some areas, will be over 15 feet tall.

Nick Mckenzie lives on Walnut Avenue in Paintsville. The current plan is for a two to six feet tall floodwall to be built right across from his front yard.

“We’re all concerned because this is one of the better neighborhoods in Paintsville, and none of these houses have been flooded to my knowledge.” He said.

Officials with the Army Corps of Engineers said that structures will be impacted by the floodwalls, and that financial compensation will be awarded to those affected.

Construction for the first phase of the project is expected to be completed by next summer with total completion expected by Summer 2026.

