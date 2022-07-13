Advertisement

Name, preliminary cause released in fatal crash

First responders got the call about the crash around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
First responders got the call about the crash around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.(MGN)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Kentucky State Police have released the name of the man involved in a single-vehicle fatal crash.

Troopers say Christopher L. Claxon, 38, of Carter County died in the crash when his vehicle went over an embankment on Aden Road and U.S. 60.

First responders got the call about the crash around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Troopers say alcohol, as well as the fact a seat belt was not in use, appear to be factors in the crash.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

The investigation remains active.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd Co. deputy reunited with two-year-old daughter following shooting
Floyd Co. deputy reunited with two-year-old daughter following shooting
Arraignment date set for Floyd Co. man accused of murdering police officers, K9
Ky. woman arrested for changing baby’s diaper on the side of a road, sheriff says
Sheriff: Ky. woman charged with endangering child, public intoxication
A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
The Kentucky General Assembly passed 234 bills during this year’s legislative session, and most...
New state laws take effect this week in Kentucky

Latest News

Sevier County roads, campgrounds are flooding after heavy storms
Official: 14 people rescued from Gatlinburg campground after flooding, cleanup underway
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Rain moving out, skies gradually clear later today
London Police Dept. names interim police chief
Southern Ky. police department names interim chief
Sheriff: Golden Alert issued for Kentucky woman who may be in Grainger Co.