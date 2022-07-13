Laurel County Sheriff’s office sees success with drug-fighting Interdiction Team

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - In this day and age, drug abuse is a prevalent issue throughout our communities, but one Southeastern Kentucky sheriff’s office is doing what it can do to make an impact on this issue.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is enforcing an Interdiction Team, a task force comprised of two officers who strictly focus on drug-related issues in the area.

The sheriff’s office has also partnered with the Barbourville Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to create the 75-80 Interdiction Team.

Those with the sheriff’s office say the 75-80 team has impacted the area in a big way, seizing large quantities of drugs and ultimately creating a safer region.

“We’ve been quite successful here in the last three months. We’ve got over eight pounds of Meth, a large quantity of heroin, we’ve got Xanax bars, Fentanyl, which is deadly but potent, so, we’ve done a lot of good here,” said Gilbert Acciardo, public affairs deputy with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Acciardo added that he hopes the sheriff’s office can expand the team to connect with more agencies to decrease drug abuse within the region even further.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.