KSP: Death investigation in Lee County

Police car
Police car(AP)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a man in Lee County.

According to a post on the Lee County Department of Public Safety Facebook page, mowing crews were working on Hieronymus Loop Road in the Saint Helens community on Wednesday morning.

Flagging crews noticed the driver of the tractor and mowing machine slumped over inside the cab.

According to officials, the tractor slowly went off the road and hit a tree.

The flagging crew went to help the driver and found him unresponsive and not breathing.

Crew members called for help and performed CPR while the driver was still in the cab.

Lee County EMS and Lee County Fire officials responded, and the driver was taken to Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the driver was not released out of respect for the family.

“We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they grieve this loss,” the post read.

