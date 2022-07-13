Advertisement

KSP | Bodies found inside trailer

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Kentucky State Police made a gruesome discovery Tuesday evening in Carter County, Kentucky.

According to troopers, two badly decomposed bodies were discovered inside a trailer around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The trailer is located along US 60 just outside of Olive Hill.

Investigators say it appears the bodies have been inside the trailer for several weeks.

Further information has not been released at this time.

