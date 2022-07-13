Advertisement

‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours

By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURPRISE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A 3-year-old girl in Arizona died after being found in a backyard pool on Tuesday afternoon.

Arizona’s Family reports police were called to a home after they were told a girl was found and not moving in a pool. Authorities said first responders arrived and took the child to the hospital, but she later died.

“They love their kids. It’s very sad,” Barb Boehler, a neighbor, said. Boehler said the family has lived in the home for more than 11 years.

Residents said the child lived at the home with her parents and grandparents.

“Just heartbroken; I’ve seen the kids around and the parents and even the grandparents. It’s really sad,” Kimberly Gutwski, a neighbor, said.

Fire crews said it’s unclear how long the girl was in the water, but it could have been up to three hours.

Video taken above the home showed there was not a fence around the pool while the incident remains under investigation.

