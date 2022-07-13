Jury reaches verdict in Sarah Williams trial

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Relief and vindication. Those are the feelings for a Lexington activist on trial for charges stemming from protests in 2020.

Sarah Williams was facing a handful of charges and the only protestor to go on trial after the racial injustice marches in downtown Lexington.

On Wednesday, a jury found Williams not guilty on all but one of them.

Williams cried tears of joy following the verdict. She told us she feels like change is starting to take place in this city.

“It been a long two years. It’s vindication in a lot of ways. My name has been through the mud,” Williams said.

Williams feeling victorious right now, walking out the courtroom hugging other people who participated in BLM protests and supported her during the trial. pic.twitter.com/azYZa0RUvB — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) July 13, 2022

Williams, who played a prominent role in Lexington’s Black Lives Matter protests, was facing five misdemeanor charges, but the charge of drug paraphernalia was thrown out. A Lexington police officer testified he thought Williams had a crack pipe, but said investigators determined it was a vaping device.

“We’re hoping that Chief Weathers and the Lexington Police Department will do the honorable thing to apologize to her. They were the ones who put that in the police report two years ago. That discredited her movement,” said Daniel Whitley, Williams’ attorney.

Williams was found not guilty on inciting a riot, resisting arrest, and being in possession of marijuana. She was, however, found guilty of disorderly conduct, which is a $250 fine.

“We live in a society where anger from Black women is automatically termed unacceptable, so that doesn’t surprise me,” Williams said.

But Williams and her attorney are calling Wednesday’s verdict a step toward change and police accountability.

“We saw a predominantly white jury listen to her case and realize that’s not the standard we have for policing,” Whitley said.

Williams left the courtroom hugging other Black Lives Matter protestors-- some of them facing their own charges.

“I still represent all those other protestors, so hopefully Mr. Roberts will take head to this case and dismiss those individuals,” Whitley said.

Rejoicing in Wednesday’s outcome, Williams shared her plans going forward.

“Continuing to work towards justice and a better society,” Williams said.

We have reached out to Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts to see if he plans to drop charges against other Black Lives Matter protestors. We are waiting to hear back.

