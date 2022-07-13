Golden Alert issued for Middlesboro Woman

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro Police tell WYMT a Golden Alert was issued for 22-year-old Brooke Marie Vreeland on Tuesday.

She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is also intellectually disabled.

She was last seen on Sunday evening near the Stone Creek Drive/Noetown Road area.

Police say she may be in the company of a man in Grainger County, Tennessee “under questionable circumstances”.

If you have seen her or know her whereabouts, you are asked to call either Middlesboro Police at 606-248-3636 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND (800-824-3463).

