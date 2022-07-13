Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for Middlesboro Woman

Brooke Marie Vreeland (Photo: Middlesboro Police Department)
Brooke Marie Vreeland (Photo: Middlesboro Police Department)(Middlesboro Police Department)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro Police tell WYMT a Golden Alert was issued for 22-year-old Brooke Marie Vreeland on Tuesday.

She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is also intellectually disabled.

She was last seen on Sunday evening near the Stone Creek Drive/Noetown Road area.

Police say she may be in the company of a man in Grainger County, Tennessee “under questionable circumstances”.

If you have seen her or know her whereabouts, you are asked to call either Middlesboro Police at 606-248-3636 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND (800-824-3463).

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arraignment date set for Floyd Co. man accused of murdering police officers, K9
A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Ky. woman arrested for changing baby’s diaper on the side of a road, sheriff says
Sheriff: Ky. woman charged with endangering child, public intoxication
The Kentucky General Assembly passed 234 bills during this year’s legislative session, and most...
New state laws take effect this week in Kentucky
Sheena Baxter. (WKYT file)
Man sentenced for murder of Sheena Baxter

Latest News

Storz - 4:00 p.m.
Storz - 4:00 p.m.
A country music artist from central Kentucky has a new children’s book out that he hopes...
‘Police Officers, Our Friends:’ Eddie Montgomery writes children’s book about police
ARH Mountain Student Achiever - July 5, 2022
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Olivia Grace Fugate
Storz 6 p.m.
Storz 6 p.m.