Girl surprised with new bear puppet after losing hers in car fire

Autymn Tackett surprised with new bear puppet
Autymn Tackett surprised with new bear puppet(Jenkins City Hall Facebook page)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - A girl in Jenkins has a new puppet thanks to a group effort of firefighters and business owners in the community.

Autymn Tackett lost her bear puppet in a car fire recently but did not have to go long without her furry friend.

A post on the Jenkins City Hall Facebook Page showed her being surprised with her new puppet.

The post said Fire Chief Jim Stephens worked with people at Coal City Coffee and Anakeesta to bring Autymn her bear.

