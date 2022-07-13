Advertisement

Former UK football star reads his children’s book to patients at Ky. Children’s Hospital

Former UK football player Josh Ali was back in Lexington Tuesday visiting patients at Kentucky Children's Hospital.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former UK football player Josh Ali was back in Lexington Tuesday visiting patients at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

He was there to deliver copies of his new book “Fishing is Fun for Everyone.” It’s the first in a series of books called “Little Josh’s Big Adventure.”

He said the books will be based on experiences from his childhood.

“They love it. I’ve actually had some parents that loved the book,” Ali said. “It’s fishing, you know everyone may not fish but I think it’s a good children’s book to read.”

Ali said the best fish he ever caught was a peacock bass.

