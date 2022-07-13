Advertisement

Southern Ky. family trying to find man missing for more than one week

(WALB)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A southern Kentucky family is looking for answers after a man went missing last week.

Wayne County deputies are looking for Ricky Griffis, who was last seen on July 4, though family members talked with him later than that.

However, since Wednesday, July 6, the family has not seen or heard from Griffis, and they fear something happened to him.

His sister, Cheyanne Carney, said his behavior was odd last week.

“None of this is behavior that my brother would be. This isn’t his normal behavior. He’s a mama’s boy. He definitely does not stray far from mom or dad,” Carney said.

Deputies found his car on Coopersville Road in rural Wayne County.

There was a search by the Wayne County Search and Rescue squad, but no other information was found.

Family members said they are raising money, and they hope to set a reward for any information that leads to finding Griffis.

