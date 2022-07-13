Estill County man sentenced to 30 years in prison

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, a man from Irvine was sentenced to 30 years in prison for production of child pornography, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Brian Keith Crim, 38, pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced by a Chief District Judge.

Brandy Laraye Crim, 36, Brian’s wife, was also scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday. Her sentencing was moved to a later date, which was not specified in the attorney’s office release.

In the couple’s plea agreement, which they entered into in March 2022, police found explicit videos of them sexually exploiting a minor in September 2020.

Federal law says Brian must serve 85% of his sentence, then he will be supervised by a U.S. Probation Officer for life.

