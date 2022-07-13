Advertisement

City of London appoints new Interim Chief of Police

London Police Department
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of London Police Department is experiencing some changes in leadership.

Travis Dotson, a Laurel County native who has previously held the roles of lieutenant and sergeant within the department, was named the Interim Chief of Police just a few days ago.

Dotson has been with the department for nearly twenty years and said he is excited to step into this new role.

“I love London and I just want to serve this community the best I can,” said Dotson.

Dotson said he hopes to build leaders and mentor young officers within the department; officers who will have the opportunity to pass the torch to the ones who come after them.

