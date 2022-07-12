Advertisement

Zoo Knoxville welcomes baby Silvered-leaf langur monkey

The Silvered-leaf langur was born on June 16 at Zoo Knoxville and just made his debut in the monkeys’ outdoor exhibit.
A baby silvered-leaf langur monkey made his debut in the outdoor habitats on Tuesday.
A baby silvered-leaf langur monkey made his debut in the outdoor habitats on Tuesday.(Zoo Knoxville)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville welcomed a baby Silvered-leaf langur monkey back on June 26. The bright orange baby monkey named Mikey was able to join the outdoor habitat for the first time on Tuesday.

The Silvered-leaf langur troop at the zoo consists of eight members, including the newest baby. Each monkey has an average life span of 30 years in captivity, according to the Zoo Knoxville website.

Mikey’s orange color is not abnormal. All Silvered-leaf langur babies are born orange, which zoo officials interpret as a camoflouge technique because the langurs’ natural predators cannot see color.

The baby may only end up weighing one pound as that is the average weight for male langurs.

Both mother and baby were healthy, and the birth was noneventful, Zoo Knoxville officials said.

Silvered-leaf langurs’ population is considered nearly threatened of endangerment, the zoo website stated. The baby langur is the next part of Zoo Knoxville’s Species Survival Plan.

Silvered-leaf langur troop welcomed a new bright orange baby on June 26, 2022. The new male was exploring the outdoor habitat for the first time at Zoo Knoxville.

Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arraignment date set for Floyd Co. man accused of murdering police officers, K9
A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Sheena Baxter. (WKYT file)
Man sentenced for murder of Sheena Baxter
The Kentucky General Assembly passed 234 bills during this year’s legislative session, and most...
New state laws take effect this week in Kentucky
New COVID-19 variant causes concern for people in Fayette County.
New COVID-19 variant causes concerns in Fayette County

Latest News

Storz - 4:00 p.m.
Storz - 4:00 p.m.
London Police Dept. names interim police chief
Southern Ky. police department names interim chief
File image
Report: Ky. prosecutor traded favors for nude photos
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east