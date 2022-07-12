Advertisement

Superheroes make annual return to surprise patients at Norton Children’s Hospital

Superheroes reunite to wash windows at Norton Children’s Hospital
Superheroes reunite to wash windows at Norton Children's Hospital
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Children at Norton Children’s Hospital were pleasantly surprised as they were greeted by superheroes on Monday.

A cleaning crew from Pro Clean International dressed up as superheroes to wash the windows outside the hospital with a mission to brighten the day for patients inside.

”We put smiles on the hearts of the kids there,” Pro Clean International CEO Joseph Haise said. “We put energy back into the parents that are there all the time and the staff. They get buzzed, they get excited. The energy that comes from them is really an amazing moment for the children, staff and parents.”

This is an annual event for the company.

