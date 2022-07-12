Severe Weather Alert Day: Storm chances increase later today, some could be strong

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After starting the day dry and mild, the forecast will take a soggy turn later this afternoon.

Today and Tonight

As has been the pattern here lately, it appears we will start the day with chances for fog and temperatures in the 60s. Thanks to some early sunshine, we should soar into the upper 80s by early this afternoon. That’s when the storm chances kick in.

Most of the region is under either a level one or level two out of five severe risk today. The main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain and hail.

The 2 a.m. Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center added most of the region to the slight level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts this afternoon and evening. (WYMT Weather)

The prime time for these storms will be between 2 and 10 p.m. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts like the WYMT weather app.

Tonight, scattered rain chances will linger for a while before dying down late. Lows will drop back into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Some stray showers could follow us into early Wednesday along with cloudy skies. I do believe those clouds will slowly clear as the day goes on. Depending on how fast it takes them to clear, that could limit our high temperatures. Right now, let’s call it mid-80s for highs. If the skies clear faster, it could get warmer. It’s a wait-and-see at this point. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

Thursday and Friday look sunny and mainly dry. I don’t ever like to rule out a stray chance for a passing shower or storm in the heat of the day, especially this time of the year, so we’ll keep that in. Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 80s both days.

A few stray showers will return for the first part of the weekend on Saturday but we stay warm with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday looks a touch more soggy, which will drag our temperatures down into the mid-80s.

