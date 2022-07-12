Southern Ky. police department names interim chief

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department named an interim police chief Tuesday.

Travis Dotson was named interim police chief. He succeed Darrel Kilburn who retired in June.

A news release from the department said Dotson has served on the police department for nearly 20 years. He was promoted to lieutenant in April of 2021.

He is a 1995 graduate of North Laurel High School and joined the Marine Corps after high school and was stationed at Camp Pendleton in Southern California. He later joined the Kentucky National Guard and was deployed to Belgium after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

“I love London. I have lived in town since 1999 when I moved back from California,” Dotson said. “I am so honored to be able to serve this community as the Chief.”

Dotson he plans to continue the department’s relationship with the community.

“Crime and criminal activity is ever changing and we have to stay up to date in order to combat it and keep our community safe,” he said. “At times this is with new trainings and at times it includes modern technology/methodology that will allow us to adapt and investigate criminal behavior.”

Mayor Troy Rudder said Dotson “has demonstrated the experience and leadership ability it takes to make an excellent police chief. The police department is in good hands with Travis.”

