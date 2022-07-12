Advertisement

Sheriff: Ky. woman charged with endangering child, public intoxication

Ky. woman arrested for changing baby’s diaper on the side of a road, sheriff says
Ky. woman arrested for changing baby’s diaper on the side of a road, sheriff says(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck reported his office received calls Tuesday morning of a woman who on the side of a road “supposedly changing a child’s diaper.”

Deputies were sent to investigate the call, when they arrived, a deputy found Andrea Johnson, 35, and a two-year-old child on railroad tracks at the intersection of Norwood-Mount Zion and North Highway 27.

The sheriff said his deputies reported Johnson appeared intoxicated.

Deputies charged Johnson with endangering the welfare of a minor and public intoxication.

Johnson was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

The child, who the sheriff said is related to Johnson, was given to a family member.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arraignment date set for Floyd Co. man accused of murdering police officers, K9
A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Sheena Baxter. (WKYT file)
Man sentenced for murder of Sheena Baxter
The Kentucky General Assembly passed 234 bills during this year’s legislative session, and most...
New state laws take effect this week in Kentucky
New COVID-19 variant causes concern for people in Fayette County.
New COVID-19 variant causes concerns in Fayette County

Latest News

Storz - 4:00 p.m.
Storz - 4:00 p.m.
A baby silvered-leaf langur monkey made his debut in the outdoor habitats on Tuesday.
Zoo Knoxville welcomes baby Silvered-leaf langur monkey
London Police Dept. names interim police chief
Southern Ky. police department names interim chief
File image
Report: Ky. prosecutor traded favors for nude photos
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east