Sheriff: Ky. woman charged with endangering child, public intoxication

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck reported his office received calls Tuesday morning of a woman who on the side of a road “supposedly changing a child’s diaper.”

Deputies were sent to investigate the call, when they arrived, a deputy found Andrea Johnson, 35, and a two-year-old child on railroad tracks at the intersection of Norwood-Mount Zion and North Highway 27.

The sheriff said his deputies reported Johnson appeared intoxicated.

Deputies charged Johnson with endangering the welfare of a minor and public intoxication.

Johnson was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

The child, who the sheriff said is related to Johnson, was given to a family member.

