Severe Weather Alert Day as storm chances work in

In the 9 a.m. update from the Storm Prediction Center, the level 2 out of 5 risk was pushed further west and south. Stay weather aware this afternoon and have a way to get alerts quickly.(WYMT Weather)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers and thunderstorms remain possible this evening as a frontal boundary works through the mountains...and strong to severe weather remains possible.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Continuing to watch a frontal boundary make its way through the mountains this afternoon and evening. Showers and storms should continue their southward trek through the region. Much of the region remains under a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe weather, with damaging winds and very heavy rain remain the main threats. We should begin to calm down as we head through the nighttime hours as slightly drier air works in and we fall back into the upper 60s.

A stray storm is possible as we start off Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds as the front continues to push southward through the region. That should prevent highs from getting too, too warm but we’ll still be around to above average as we break out into fuller sunshine through the afternoon. Highs wind up in the middle to upper 80s in spots. We’ll stay clear overnight, but a little muggy as we fall back into the upper 60s to near 70°.

Late Week and Beyond

It’s more of the same as we head through the rest of the work week and into the beginning of the weekend as well. Heat dome back in place and that will keep highs Thursday through Saturday into the middle and upper 80s. Humidity will be there but won’t be excessive until we head into Saturday afternoon. That’s when the changes begin as a frontal boundary pushes our way. Sunshine sticks with us until Sunday, when showers and storms look to increase as that front pushes in.

Those showers and storms continue Sunday and into early next week as that frontal boundary will temporarily get hung up in the area, allowing several chances for showers and storms as we head through early next week. Temperatures stay warm in the middle to upper 80s.

