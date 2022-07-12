Advertisement

NTSB releases preliminary report on Logan Co. fatal helicopter crash

The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain. Bryant says the aircraft was...
The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain. Bryant says the aircraft was on fire when crews arrived at the scene, and firefighters put the fire out.(WSAZ staff)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A report from the National Transportation Safety Board has revealed more information about a fatal helicopter crash that happened in Logan in June.

Around 4:45 p.m. on June 22, the bell UH-1B helicopter, N98F, was destroyed and all those onboard died when it crashed in Amherstdale, West Virginia.

Six people were onboard the helicopter: three trained pilots and three passengers. All died in the crash.

The helicopter was a Vietnam-era Huey based out of the Logan airport and was used for tourism flights.

According to the preliminary report from the NTSB, the flight was associated with the 7th annual Huey Reunion during which the operator gave passengers the opportunity to fly the former military helicopter with a safety pilot seated in the left front seat.

The flight involved in the deadly crash was the last flight of the day and the accident happened about 15 minutes after its departure from Logan County Airport.

The report says the helicopter hit the side of a cliff before landing sideways onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain. Two utility cables were fractured in the crash.

An investigation of the wreckage revealed that the cockpit of the helicopter had crashed into the road and guardrail before catching fire. The back end of the helicopter remained attached to the main body.

There were no known witnesses to the accident.

To view our previous coverage of this story, click here.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arraignment date set for Floyd Co. man accused of murdering police officers, K9
A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Sheena Baxter. (WKYT file)
Man sentenced for murder of Sheena Baxter
The Kentucky General Assembly passed 234 bills during this year’s legislative session, and most...
New state laws take effect this week in Kentucky
New COVID-19 variant causes concern for people in Fayette County.
New COVID-19 variant causes concerns in Fayette County

Latest News

Storz - 4:00 p.m.
Storz - 4:00 p.m.
sdf
Gov. Scott responds to new Guard allegations
A new law could change the punishment for people caught stealing packages from doorsteps and...
New ‘Porch Pirate’ law to take effect soon in Kentucky
Ky. woman arrested for changing baby’s diaper on the side of a road, sheriff says
Sheriff: Ky. woman charged with endangering child, public intoxication
Owners Mark and Megan Tegenkamp say they are excited for the new location to open in Pikeville...
‘Coffee Guy Cafe’ scheduled to open in Pikeville