Mountain Association purchases vacant building in downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the past year there have been many projects to take place in downtown Hazard as part of the downtown revitalization plan, and now that plan is continuing to grow even further.

The Mountain Association recently purchased the old First Federal Savings and Loan building on the corner of Lovern and Main Street, aiming to strengthen its presence and continue promoting a mission of economic development in downtown Hazard.

“This project is an opportunity to try something new,” said Les Roll, special project manager for the Mountain Association. “We’re excited to see what [it looks] like to use our resources to secure a building, a vacant anchor, in our downtown and bring it back into community use.”

Roll said the building will also be occupied by new businesses and current businesses and that they hope to put residential spaces in the building as well.

He added with this being such a big project, they do not have an estimated completion date yet.

